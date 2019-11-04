Govt whip lays foundation to developmental works in Kyathanpalli

By | Published: 12:28 am

Mancherial: Government whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman laid foundation stones for a slew of development works being taken up at an estimate budget of Rs 15 crore in Kyathanpalli municipality and two works spending Rs 2 crore in Mandamarri on Sunday. He was joined by MP Venkatesh Netha and Zilla Parishad chairperson N Bhagya Laxmi.

Addressing a gathering, Suman said that Kyathanpalli municipality would see remarkable growth in the short future. He stated that beautification of the town, widening roads and formation of internal roads and creation of open gyms would be taken up soon. He added that a large chunk of funds were released by the government ever since he became the MLA of Chennur Assembly constituency.

Some of the works included construction of a flood water canal at Rs 3.15 crore, formation of roads and drainage system in Bharathnagar spending Rs 1 crore, widening of a stretch between Jayashankar junction and Ramalayam by spending Rs 1.80 crore. Similarly, laying of roads and drainages in Gadderagadi, Timmapur, Super Bazar Area and Ganga Colony were also part of the works.

In Mandamarri, Suman laid foundation stone to roads to be formed in different parts of the town, costing Rs 1.18 crore and laying of black top roads from SCCL’s dispensary to Railway station, between RK1 mine to Ramakrishnapur via Subhashnagar at an estimated cost of Rs 1.11 crore.

He later took part as the chief gest of a State-level dance show presented by artistes of Techno Dance Academy in association with Telugu language and culture department. Commissioners G Venkata Narayana and K Bapu and Mandal Parishad presidents were present.

