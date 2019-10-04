Govt will ensure justice to farmers: Gangula Kamalakar

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar stated that the State government was committed to ensure justice to farmers in the State for their hard work by purchasing their paddy produce without fail. He said the Civil Supplies Corporation purchased 40 lakh tonnes paddy last year and was aiming at procuring 55 lakh tonnes this year.

Speaking to mediapersons after assuming charge in his new chambers at the office of Telangana State BC Commission here on Thursday, Kamalakar said due to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s proactive measures for agriculture development in the State, cultivation area had increased considerably in the State during this Kharif season. He said the government was expecting a bumper crop and was making arrangements to procure the produce.

“We will also ensure every ration card holder gets his due share of ration through proper utilisation of technology in the department,” the Minister said. He said strong curbs will be imposed and stringent action will be initiated against diversion of goods from fair price shops to black market. He thanked the Chief Minister for giving him an opportunity to serve the poor and the needy through his departments and vowed to live upto the expectations of the latter.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao, members of Telangana State BC Commission and several others attending the ceremony and congratulated Kamalakar on the occasion.

