Govt will give houses to scribes in Warangal: Errabelli

By | Published: 10:13 pm

Warangal Urban: The Telangana government is committed to providing house sites or houses to working journalists in Warangal, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Sunday.

He said he will strive hard to ensure that house sites are allotted to journalists, by talking to the Collector on Tuesday. He was addressing scribes at the Press Club Sports Day programme organised here. Dayakar Rao, however, stressed on the need for unity among the journalists’ unions with regard to their fight for the house sites. He also asked them to verify facts before publishing news, without which this could damage the government’s reputation.

The Minister handed over the prizes to the winners and runner-ups, and also felicitated photographers, including Namasthe Telangana photojournalist Gotte Venkat who bagged awards at the State level competition.

Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender, Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah, Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao, Press Club president Thumma Sridhar Reddy, general secretary Perumandla Venkateswarlu, treasurer Bommineni Sunil Reddy, senior journalists Dasarai Krishna Reddy and Noora Srinivas, among other were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter