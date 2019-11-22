Govt will protect Telangana art and culture: Kavitha

By | Published: 12:25 am 1:31 am

Hyderabad: The State government will strive to protect and develop Telangana culture, art and literature, said former Nizamabad MP K Kavitha here on Thursday.

Participating as a chief guest at the award presentation ceremony of the State-level photo contest on ‘Bathukamma’ festival organised by the city unit of Telangana Photo Journalists Association at Ravindra Bharathi here, she said the government would extend necessary support to photo journalists and committed to their welfare.

She complimented the photo journalists for capturing the myriad hues of the grand ‘Bathukamma’ celebrations conducted during Dasara festival with passion. These photos would be helpful for the future generations to know more information about the festival. She also assured on to the notice of the government the problems of photo journalists.

Photo journalists Narre Rajeshwar of Namaste Telangana won the first prize while Surya Sridhar of Telangana Today got the second prize and freelance photographer from Peddapalli, Gandrath Venkatesh received third prize.

In all, 10 photographers got prizes in the contest. Telangana Today Editor K Srinivas Reddy, The Hans India Editor V Ramu Sarma, Department of Culture Director Mamidi Harikrishna and other dignitaries were present.

