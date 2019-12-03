Govt will take up cudgels for dreams of disabled: Niranjan Reddy

By | Published: 7:55 pm

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Tuesday said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s aim was to see that no hurdles come in the way of differently-abled people from leading their lives towards achieving their dreams.

Speaking on the occasion of International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) at a celebratory event here, he said that Telangana was the only State in the country to extend Rs 3,016 as monthly pension for the differently-abled persons and assured that the State government would extend total support for the differently-abled community.

Pointing out that disability was not something which people wished for, he said that it was only because of genetic disorders and due to certain diseases and accidents that some people became disabled.

“It has been proved that blind people, who can’t see with their eyes, are very good at understanding and grasping and are known to be very active. Even if a person is so called normal, but can’t behave properly, that person is considered to be a disabled,” he said.

“In whatever form the disability may be, those who think about the society, humanity and their surroundings and take the right steps are the real persons,” he added.

The Minister wished the attendees to achieve whatever dreams they had for their life and said that the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led State government would always be by their side.

ZP Chairperson R Loknath Reddy, Joint Collector D Venugopal and others attended the event where prizes were distributed to differently-abled persons who excelled in sports and other activities.

