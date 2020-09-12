Govt aims to financially support the poor: Indrakaran Reddy

Minister handed over cheques to 661 beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak at a programme held in Chennur town on Saturday

Mancherial: Minister for Forest, Environment, Endowments and Housing Allola Indrakaran Reddy asserted that the government was striving hard with an aim at extending financial support to the poor. He handed over cheques to 661 beneficiaries of Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak at a programme held in Chennur town on Saturday. He was joined by Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nallala Bhagya Laxmi and Government Whip and Chennur MLA Balka Suman.

Indrakaran said that the government was implementing ambitious Kalyana Lakshmi, which was bringing respite to the economically challenged families. It is committed for the welfare of the weaker sections. It introduced welfare schemes such as the marriage Aasara Pensions, Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima for the welfare of the poor.

“Kalyana Lakshmi has eased financial burden on the financially weak families and it is a boon to them. Telangana Chief Minister has become the eldest brother of poor families by implementing the scheme. So far, no governments introduced innovative schemes on par with that of the TRS-led government. It is a sort of achievement and reflects commitment for transforming lives of the poor,” he remarked.

The minister later inspected works of an urban park being developed near Chennur town. He said that the government was creating the facilities to provide recreation to the citizens, spending somewhere between Rs 3 crore and Rs 5 crore to each park. He stated that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was giving paramount importance to raise forest cover of the State.

Suman explained salient features of the park named after Dr BR Ambedkar. He stated that the facility was coming up on sprawling 450 acres. He stated that walking track, viewpoints, yoga pad, cycling track, kids play zone, etc were going to be formed at the lung space. He added that it would be a major attraction for the town and help the public lead a healthy life.

Chennur municipal chairperson Archana Ramlal Gilda, Chennur Forest Divisional Officer Raja Rao, District Libraries Chairperson R Praveen Kumar and many other officials were present.

