Govt’s priority on development of agency areas: Ajay Kumar

By | Published: 6:31 pm

Kothagudem: The State government has been according top priority to the development of villages in agency areas, asserted Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. The minister in a day-long tour in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday has launched a series of development works in agency areas. He laid the foundation stone for Ryhthu Vedikas at Cherla mandal headquarters and at Mahadevapuram of Dummugudem mandal, bridge and road works.

He inaugurated 65 double bedroom houses at Laxmi Colony and 45 houses at R Kothagudem in Cherla mandal and 45 double bedroom houses at Mahadevapuram of Dummugudem mandal. He also inaugurated 10-bedded Primary Health Centre at Cherla.

Addressing a public gathering at Cherla, Ajay Kumar said the government was ready to spend any amount of funds for the progress of Adivasis and development of agency villages. The Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was making efforts to address podu lands issue.

He noted that the government has built double bedroom houses with all facilities for the poorer section in the remotely located villages of Cherla and Dummugudem mandals. Similarly steps were being taken to improve infrastructure by laying new roads and constructing bridges.

In order to make effective utilisation of river Godavari waters the government has taken up the construction of Sita Rama Lift Irrigation Project and process was underway for the construction of a Sitamma Sagar barrage at Dummugudem across Godavari river.

Land allotment was made for the construction of as many as 67 Rythu Vedikas to unite farmers in the district. The officials concerned were directed to complete construction works in the next three months period, Ajay Kumar stated. Phased manner loan waiver would be offered to farmers in the state who have crop loans below one lakh rupees. The government has already waived crop loans worth Rs 1250 crore, he added.

Ajay Kumar planted saplings at Sarpaka where plantation was taken up in 30 acres of forest land that was encroached upon by land grabbers in the past. He appreciated the officials for their efforts in reclaiming the land. The minister recalled his association with Cherla stating that he spent his childhood in the agency area and assured all measures for the development of the agency villages.

Zilla Parishad Chairman, Koram Kanakaiah, Mahabubabad MP, M Kavitha, MLAs, Podem Veeraiah and Rega Kantha Rao, MLC, B Lakshmi Narayana, District Collector, MV Reddy, ITDA PO, P Gowtham and DFO Ranjith Naik were present.

