Govt’s reverse tendering move comes under criticism in AP

By | AP Bureau | Published: 11:52 pm

Visakhapatnam: YSR Congress Government in Andhra Pradesh is under pressure from different quarters to reconsider its decision to scrap the sub-contract given to Navayuga Engineering Company and call for reverse tendering for the construction of the Polavaram project.

The new Government has asked the company to quit the Polavaram project, due to massive corruption during the previous TDP regime, and decided to call for fresh tenders. However, the decision has come under fire from different quarters, including the Telugu Desam Party and other party leaders. The Central Government expressed its concern over the move, as it might cause delay and project cost escalation. The Polavaram Project Authority also has its reservations over the move and advised the State Government to reconsider its decision.

Meanwhile, the Polavaram Project Authority expressed satisfaction over the work done by Navayuga Engineering Company at Polavaram, which is a national project being executed by the State government.

Former Chief Minister and Telugu Desam president N Chandrababu Naidu said all sorts of misinformation was being spread about the TDP’s role in Polavaram project and charges were being levelled against him and his party without any evidence.

However, the YSR Congress Government does not relent on the issue, going by the statements of party leaders. YSR Congress leader Srikanth Reddy said on Wednesday that the TDP leaders were spreading wrong information on the project and the work on the project had only been suspended temporarily due to Godavari floods and reverse tendering, would be completed before November and from then on the project work would be expedited. Water would be released by 2021, as promised.

