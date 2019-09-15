Grab a fistful of coins upon shopping

By | Published: 5:26 pm

RS Brothers, a popular retail chain, has come up with an innovative, never-seen-before scheme. A known name in the world of apparels for the entire family, RS Brothers have made a mark with their single-minded dedication to quality and created a customer based of over a crore happy shoppers.

With their motto of ‘customer is king’, and to pamper their patrons, the retailer has always been coming up with unique schemes like selling clothes by the kilo, etc. And this festive season, RS Brothers have become trendsetters again by coming up with another limited period offer where the buyers are assured of guaranteed cash-back.

After completing your shopping, present the bill at the counter and grab a fistful of coins — as many coins as you can grab in your fist. As part of the exciting offer, if you shop for Rs 1,000, you can take home a fistful of Re 1 coins, shop for Rs 2,000 and grab as many Rs 2 coins as you can, while shopping for Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 can get you a chance to bag a fistful of Rs 5 and Rs 10 coins respectively.