‘Grab fist full of money’ at RS Brothers

By | Published: 12:47 am

Hyderabad: Continuing the practice of introducing unique offers aimed at attracting customers, RS Brothers, the noted retail chain outlet, has now launched ‘grab fist full of money’ offer at its various outlets, according to a press release.

Based on the offer, customers can take home a fist full of one rupee coins if they shop for Rs 1,000, a fist full of Rs 2 coins from a mound of Rs 2 coins on shopping for Rs 2,000. According to the offer, customers can also take home a fistful of five rupee coins if they shop for Rs 5,000 and a fistful of 10 rupee coins for purchase of goods worth Rs 10,000.

The offer, launched on Saturday, will run for a limited period of time to ensure customers have access to guaranteed cashback.

RS Brothers is also coming out with fresh stocks for the upcoming Dasara celebrations.