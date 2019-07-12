Grab job opportunities, Indrakaran Reddy tells youth

By | Published: 8:18 pm

Nirmal: Minister for Forests, Environment, Endowments, Housing and Law Allola Indrakaran Reddy urged rural youngsters to utilise job opportunities in government and private sectors.

He, along with District Collector M Prashanthi and Karimnagar Range Inspector General Pramod Kumar, flagged off a bus carrying 100 candidates shortlisted by a firm to undergo training in Hyderabad, here on Friday.

Indrakaran Reddy appreciated the Nirmal Police for conducting the job drive with the help of Apollo Med Skills. He recalled that 3,000 applicants managed to secure jobs when District Rural Development Organisation came forward to hold a similar initiative in the past. He suggested youth become self-reliable and make the best use of job opportunities.

Pramod Kumar advised youngsters to wean away from bad habits and to focus on career by utilising government schemes. He was all praise for the department for organising a slew of social service activities to reach out to the needy and community.

The IPS officer further said 162 CCTV cameras were installed in Nirmal town and along highways to control crime rate in the district. He said CCTV footages were of great help in producing evidence of various offences before courts and getting offenders convicted.

Later, the Minister, Collector and IG inaugurated a reception centre in Nirmal Rural police station besides planting saplings on the premises of the station.

In a separate event, Indrakaran Reddy laid the foundation stone to developmental works being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 6.20 crore in different parts of Nirmal town. He said the town would be developed on many fronts, besides beautifying roads, junctions and irrigation tanks.

Zilla Parishad Chairperson K Vijayalaxmi, Nirmal SP C Shashidhar Raju and ASP Dakshina Murthy, DSPs Upendra Reddy, Rajesh Balla and others attended the events.

