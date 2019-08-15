Graceful gestures of Kuchipudi

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Last weekend, the cultural programmes at Uppal Mini Shilparamam amphitheatre included a beautiful Kuchipudi performance by Sri Sai Kuchipudi Art Academy, Amberpet, by students of guru Muthineni Bikshapathi.

He established the dance institution 20 years ago in Amberpet and trained many students in Kuchipudi dance, and also participated in many government schools. Many of his students completed the Certificate Course and Diploma Course in Kuchipudi dance.

His son Muthineni Bharath is also a known male dancer in the State. He has been giving performances along with Shobha Naidu in her dance ballets like Vipranarayana, Chandalika, and Srinivasa Kalyanam.

The family is totally dedicated to Kuchipudi dance in promoting and training the students.Around 25 students of guru Bikshapathi took part in the programme and performed items like Ganapathi kowthwam, Jayamu jayamu, Jathi swaram, Namah Shivayathe, Bala gopala tharangam, Brundavana nilaye, Maheshwari Mahakali, Okapari okapari, Dhanasri thillana and Ramayana shabdam

