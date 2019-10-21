Gracy to be back as Goddess on-screen

By | Published: 4:14 pm

The Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India actor, Gracy Singh, had played the title role in Santoshi Maa, which aired from 2015 to 2017. Now, she will be starring in socio-mythology show titled — Santoshi Maa – Sunaye Vrat Kathayein, a new narrative to focus on a different aspect of Vrat Kathayein.Through Santoshi Maa as the sutradhaar, the show will present diverse beliefs and practices behind the emergence of every vrat (fasting).

Gracy said: “Fans and well-wishers keep asking me the reason I take up only select roles when I am constantly offered various roles. Well, the reason is that with every character, I look for something deep that I can connect with on a personal level. The character of Maa Santoshi in my first stint with Santoshi Maa was extremely fulfilling for me and to bring out the essence once again, is surreal. Playing a divine character isn’t easy, but there’s an unexplainable positivity that it brings along.”

“My affinity towards Maa Santoshi is what brings me back to the character, and I couldn’t be more happier accepting this. The show will focus on the importance of vrats in our life and how it can be used as a weapon to fight all our troubles and adversities,” added Gracy.Santoshi Maa – Sunaye Vrat Kathayein will premiere on TV soon.