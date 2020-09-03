Gradual restoration of TB services in Telangana

State TB wing to launch new initiative ‘Reach the unreached to enhance TB case finding’ in Telangana

Hyderabad: The gradual easing of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions in the last few months has paved the way for health authorities to roll out vital Tuberculosis (TB)-related services including outpatient and inpatient facilities for patients in the State.

The State TB wing is also in the process of launching a new initiative ‘Reach the unreached to enhance TB case finding’ in Telangana. The campaign will focus on reaching out to vulnerable population in urban, rural and tribal areas and initiate the TB treatment process.

“We have managed to restore inpatient and outpatient services across all our diagnostic and treatment facilities for TB patients in the State. Earlier, due to lockdown, there were lot of restrictions on movement of patients and healthcare workers and we were forced to stock anti-TB drugs for three months in advance. However, now, normal services have been restored gradually,” says Joint Director, State TB Cell, Dr A Rajesham.

TB reporting

The Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown restrictions have had its impact on reporting of TB cases across the country. According to Health Ministry, there has been an overall decline in TB notification by 26 per cent between January and June, when compared to last year, due to Covid-19 pandemic.

While there has been a dip in TB reporting in Telangana, senior health officials point out that the drop has not been significant. Between January and August, the target for the State TB wing was to identify 54,000 TB patients in Telangana while authorities here have managed to identify and initiate TB treatment for 40,592 patients.

Realising the importance of reaching out to the most vulnerable population, who might have been left out during the Covid-19 pandemic, the TB wing is all set to launch a vigorous campaign to identify such patients. Due to fear of getting Covid-19 infection in a hospital setting, the urban and rural poor are avoiding a visit to government hospital.

To reach out to such groups, a massive screening programme will be launched in slums, prison inmates, old age homes, construction site workers, refugee camps, night shelters, HIV/AIDS clinics, homeless, street children, orphanages, homes for destitute and asylums. In rural areas, the health authorities have decided to focus on villages in remote locations, mine workers, stone crusher workers, population with known malnutrition, persons consuming uncooked meat, those involved in weaving and glass industrial workers, cotton mill workers etc.

Bi-directional TB-Covid screening in TS

Recently, the Health Ministry had issued a guidance note to all States to ensure Covid-19 tests are available for all TB patients. Titled as bi-directional TB-Covid screening, it directed States to conduct Covid screening for all TB positive patients and TB screening for all Covid positive patients.

The State TB authorities are waiting for specific guidelines from the Ministry to implement the bi-directional TB-Covid screening. The guidance note also suggests that TB screening should also be taken up for patients who have Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) symptoms.

