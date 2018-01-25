Graduated students should turn into entrepreneurs: Union Minister

By | Published: 9:31 pm

Visakhapatnam: Youth coming out of universities should become entrepreneurs, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y Sujana Chowdary has said.

Addressing the “Be an Entrepreneur of Science and Technology” (BEST) programme organised by CSIR here on Thursday, he said the youth in the country were active and contributed a great deal to economy.

The development of technology had proved to be useful and the students should improve their knowledge and skills and not merely get by heart their subjects, he said.

Also, optimum use of internet should be done and care should be taken that the research was put to practical use, he added.

The Minister advocated utilisation of women’s force saying they should be encouraged to take up startups and turn entrepreneurs. “Women should be properly trained to become self-reliant and programmes such as INSPIRE should be organised regularly. Students should show great interest in education, research, innovation and incubation aspects,” he advised.

AP HRD Minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that the youth in the State had enough power to become entrepreneurs.