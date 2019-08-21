Graft-free land administration with new Revenue Act: KCR

By | Published: 1:34 am

Gajwel: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday said the government was preparing a new Revenue Act, which will ensure corruption-free and transparent land administration.

The Chief Minister, who took Ministers, District Collectors and legislators on a demonstration tour of Gajwel on forest revival initiatives, also held a meeting later to discuss the implementation of the new Panchayat Raj and Municipalities Acts and the drafting of the new Revenue Act. He said the government’s aim was to have clean and green villages and towns, and added that accordingly, measures should be taken during the 60-day Action Plan to be launched in the State.

Earlier, the District Collectors visited the Mission Bhagiratha plant at Komati Banda and had lunch with the Chief Minister before the discussions began.

During the trip, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests R Shobha and Additional PCCF RM Dobria said the department used rootstocks in the forests that facilitated the growth of trees in a natural way in forestlands in Gajwel constituency.

Explaining the forest revival programme implemented in Gajwel forestlands, the officials said, “Deep trenches were dug around the forest area for protection. This also prevented animals from going out of the forest area and other animals coming into the forests.” The water in the trenches maintain moisture levels in the atmosphere that help in plant growth, they said, adding that Nickernuts (Gacchakayi) plants were planted along the trenches for additional protection.

With the introduction of 27 varieties of fruit-bearing trees in the forest areas, monkeys had returned to their natural habitat from villages and towns, the senior forest officials said and pointed out to the District Collectors that revival of forests bring down temperatures, increase rainfall and reduce pollution levels, besides improving biodiversity. They said there were enough funds under CAMPA programme which can be utilised for afforestation.

Ministers A Indrakaran Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Etela Rajender, Jagadish Reddy, T Srinivas Yadav, Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Srinivas Goud, Koppula Eswar, Niranjan Reddy, Malla Reddy, State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar, MP J Santosh Kumar, Government’s Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Seri Subhash Reddy, CMO Principal Secretary S Narsing Rao and others participated.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .