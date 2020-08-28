Graft suspects non-cooperative, says ACB

By | Published: 12:16 am

Hyderabad: Four persons arrested in connection with Rs 1.1 crore bribe case, Keesara Tahsildar EB Nagaraj, Village Revenue Assistant Bongu Sairaj and two realtors Ch Srinath Yadav and K Anji Reddy, were allegedly non-cooperative when they were in the three-day custody of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

During the three-day custody that concluded on Thursday, the quartet did not respond to questions from investigators, officials said.

“Whenever a question was posed to them, they evaded an answer saying they were unaware of it,” officials said, adding that when asked about the locker, Nagaraj feigned ignorance about it. When the ACB officials brought to his notice that the locker key was recovered along with Rs 1.10 crore bribe amount, he did not respond.

Srinath Yadav, however, agreed that he had brought the cash to hand it over to the Tahsildar in connection with the issue pertaining to the land at Rampally Dayara village, officials said. The four were handed over to Chanchalguda prison officials on Thursday.

