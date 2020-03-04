Gram Swaraj dream turning into reality in Telangana: Jagadish Reddy

By | Published: 8:39 pm

Suryapet: Stating that the Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of Gram Swaraj or village self-rule, was turning into reality in the State, Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday said the State government was keen on creating healthy atmosphere by ensuring cleanliness and improving green space under Palle Pragathi programme.

Distributing the tractors to 18 Grama Panchayats of Penphad mandal, Jagadish Reddy said that no government in any State except Telangana in the country had extended tractors to the Gram Panchayats to the purpose of sanitation works in the last 70 years.

With series of initiatives, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been striving to turn the dream of Mahatma Gandhi of Gram Swaraj into reality, he maintained. The face of villages started changing with various plans taken up under Palle Pragathi programme.

He pointed out that the State government had stood as a role model in the country in welfare schemes, supporting agriculture sector and development of rural and urban areas, he added. He said that every village would get a dumping yard under the programme.

Mandal Parishad President, Penphad, Nemmadi Bixam, vice MPP Singa Reddy and sarpanches of the Gram Panchayats attended the programme held at Penphad.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter