‘Gram Swarajya’ through ‘Palle Pragathi’: Nagarkurnool MLA

By | Published: 11:35 pm

Nagarkurnool: Nagarkurnool MLA M Janardhan Reddy said that the ‘Gram Swarajya’ which couldn’t be achieved in 70 years, was made possible by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao through ‘Palle Pragathi’ programme initiated across the State for the rural development.

Addressing village and mandal-level public representatives and officials at a preparatory meeting for the second phase of Palle Pragathi programme which is going to be implemented across the State from January 2 till 11, he said that public representatives and officials from all political and administrative levels had worked efficiently to implement the first phase of the initiative which has won plaudits from across the country and asked the stakeholders to carry out the second phase the 30-day Action Plan with the same inspiration.

Pointing out that panchayat secretaries were assigned for every gram panchayat in view of this programme, the Legislator said there was no scarcity of funds for carrying out developmental works in villages, as Rs 339 crore was being released every month by the State government for gram panchayats. He directed the officials to complete construction of graveyards, RWH pits and dumpyards in all the villages in the constituency and asked them to ensure purchase of tractors in all gram panchayats. In addition to these, he highlighted that a special emphasis had to be laid on cleanliness, sanitation and plantation campaign in villages.

Assuring that sarpanches and panchayat secretaries who could transform their villages into model villages would be felicitated in a grand manner, he also promised that he would grant Rs 5 lakh from his own MLA funds for those gram panchayats performing well in the second phase of the programme.

He suggested that youth associations, women self-help groups, caste-based organizations and others to be taken on-board to make this initiative a self-sustaining movement.

When people’s representatives brought to the notice of M Janardhan Reddy that sarpanches had spent money from their own pockets to carry out developmental works during the first phase of Palle Pragathi and those bills were not yet paid, the latter directed the officials not to show negligence in clearing bills for Palle Pragathi works, as it would lead to discouragement of public representatives from performing their duties effectively.

District Collector E Sreedhar, who appreciated all stakeholders for implementing the first phase successfully, wished the elected leaders and officials to ensure that the second phase also gets implemented in a similar manner. He specially appreciated the public representatives who put efforts to make their villages clean and green after the implementation of the first phase.

Urging all the stakeholders to try to put Nagarkurnool at the top spot in effective implementation of Palle pragathi in Telangana and warned that action would be taken against those sarpanches and panchayat secretaries who would be found showing negligence in implementing the programme.

Nagarkurnool MP P Ramulu said that like nowhere else in the country, Telangana was witnessing a transformation with respect to development and welfare and hoped people’s representatives would take this as an opportunity to work with dedication to realize the objectives of the 30-day Action Plan.

Kollapur MLA B Harsha Vardhan Reddy, ZP Chairperson P Padmavathi and public representatives from 20 mandals across the district participated in the preparatory meeting which was held at a function hall in Palem village of Bijinapally mandal on Monday.

