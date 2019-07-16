Grama Arogya Vedika to help improve health of citizens in Sangareddy

By | Published: 12:32 am

Sangareddy: District Collector M Hanumantha Rao launched a unique ‘Grama Arogya Vedika’ programme at Narsapur village of Jharasangam mandal on Tuesday with the objective of monitoring the health condition of all age groups and initiate steps to keep the village clean and hygienic to improve the health status of all the residents.

Addressing the villagers after launching the programme, the Collector said that the officials and elected representatives of the village would conduct a meeting every month under the leadership of sarpanch and panchayat secretary to discuss the health status of the citizens in the village.

Stating that ANM and Asha workers would visit door-to-door in the village to create a health profile of villagers, Rao said that they would identify malnourished children, who would be shifted to the district hospital to keep them under the watch of qualified doctors monitoring. In addition to that, Rao said that they would also give Rs 100 every day to the mothers of the children besides serving nutritious food to them until they recover fully. He told the villagers that they would conduct all kinds of basic tests on senior citizens, who attained 60 years of age, to keep their health profile ready. The committee would motivate pregnant women, new mothers, elderly persons and villagers and those suffering from various ailments to visit government hospitals to get proper treatment. Clearing the apprehensions of citizens on government hospitals, Rao said the hospitals had facilities on par with private hospitals. He instructed the committee to give equal importance to hygiene and health since they were directly related to each other.

The Collector called upon villagers to keep the village, and houses clean and observe a dry day every Friday. He asked them to motivate citizens to use toilets and shun open defecation. To streamline garbage collection, Rao said they would provide one electric vehicle to each village, which would collect garbage by visiting every house. However, he advised households to separate wet and dry waste to make collection easy. The Collector urged the committee to encourage participation of villagers to discuss health and hygiene during their monthly meeting. Assistant Collector Jithesh V Patel and others were present.

