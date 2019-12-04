Gran Paradiso can strike in Mysuru feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:12 am 6:22 pm

Mysore: Gran Paradiso from the stables of Ranjeet and to be ridden by R. N. Darsham, looks good in the upper division of the Meena & S. Rajashekar Memorial Trophy 1200 metres, the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Kingofthejungle 1, Next Level 2, Combattant 3

2. Sufficient Proof 1, Tough Sussex 2, Surprise Package 3

3. Country’s Fame 1, Thea’s Glory 2, Royal Design 3

4. Gran Paradisco 1, Mint 2, Tremendous 3

5. Spiritual Force 1, Thea’s Gift 2, Ascendency 3

6. Stormy Atlantic 1, Turf Legend 2, Rapunzel 3

Day’s Best: Kingofthejungle.

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6.

Mini Jackpot: 3, 4, 5 & 6.

1st Treble: 4, 5 & 6.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.