Grand Bonalu celebrations in Nizamabad

By | Published: 10:22 pm

Nizamabad: Bonalu celebrations were held in a grand manner in erstwhile Nizamabad district with Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy participating in the festivities at Banswada town.

In Yellareddy, Muthyala Pochamma Bonalu festivities saw women participating in large numbers carrying ‘bonam’ even as the skies opened up, almost as if answering goddess Pochamma answered prayers of devotees for good rains and prosperity.

In Banswada town, Srinivas Reddy participated in Bonalu celebrations organised by the Gouda community. In Mallaram village, Ura Pandaga celebrations were held with villagers offering prayers to goddess Peddamma.

In Kotagalli area of Nizamabad, people participated in Bangaru Maisamma Bonalu, in which former Nizamabad MLA Yendela Lakshmi Narayana participated.

In Manchippa village of Mopal mandal, villagers celebrate Bonalu with devotion and gaiety, offering ‘bonam’ to goddess Gandi Maisamma. Similar festivities were held in Nasrullabad and Chandur mandal headquarters.