Grand farewell to Outgoing Governor ESL Narasimhan

By | Published: 6:02 pm

Hyderabad: Outgoing Governor ESL Narasimhan and his wife Vimala Narasimhan received a grand farewell from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, his Cabinet colleagues and officials of Telangana State government at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday. The State’s First Family turned emotional as people turned up to thank them in a large number.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao said it was painful to part ways with the Governor who was witness to seperate statehood movement, State formation and its progress. He shared several nostalgic moments where Narasimhan had been a family head and a friend constantly instilling confidence and inspiring him through all challenges in running the State government. He said the Governor made Raj Bhavan for common man and also played key role in getting the inter-State issues resolved between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

“We have shared several ups and downs over nine-and-half years of his tenure. Though many people feared that he was appointed as the Governor of undivided Andhra Pradesh to suppress separate statehood movement, he had been a professional and was instrumental in keeping the Central government abreast with the ground realities. Even after the State formation, he played the role of a family head and helped us run the affairs smoothly,” he said.

The Chief Minister who recalled that the Governor couple participated in ground breaking ceremony of Yadadri temple, had invited them to take part in the temple inauguration. He also stated that he would miss the delicious food cooked and served by Vimala Narasimhan at Raj Bhavan during festivals. He asserted that the new Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will be extended similar respect and support from the State government.

Governor Narasimhan too turned nostalgic and stated that the Chief Minister was a personification of humanity and respectful towards elders. He said the Chief Minister had been a strong pillar of support when his mother passed away. “He was at Raj Bhavan within 15 minutes after receiving information and made all arrangements for her cremation. He stood by his word and even arranged for a helicopter for transporting her last remains for immersion in various rivers,” the Governor said.

Further, Narasimhan said the Chief Minister was not only a visionary but also has humane approach towards people which was evident from his welfare schemes. “Chandrashekhar Rao is aware of people’s pulse as well as their real problems. I have learnt many new things by working with him. Though we had our disagreements during discussions on various issues, I am confident that Bangaru Telangana will be realised under his leadership,” he added. He thanked people of the State for their love and affection as well as cooperation from political parties and officials in discharging his duties.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister and others felicitated Governor Narasimhan and his wife Vimala Narasimhan thanking them for their services to the State. After a sumptous vegetarian lunch, the Governor couple were accompanied to Raj Bhavan and then to Begumpet airport. The Chief Minister along with Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao, Legislative Council vice-chairman Nethi Vidyasagar, Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and others, bid farewell to Narasimhan and Vimala Narasimhan who were flown to Chennai in a special flight. Chief Secretary SK Joshi, DGP M Mahender Reddy and other officials were also present.

