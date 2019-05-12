Grand fete marks Golden Temple’s Brahmotsavam in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: As part of the fourth-day Brahmotsavam celebrations of Hare Krishna Golden Temple, road no 12, Banjara Hills by Hare Krishna Movement-Hyderabad (HKM-H), Sudarshana Narasimha homam, maha purnahuthi, chakra snanam, maha kumbha samprokshanam, dhwaja avarohanam, pushpa yagam and Sri Radha Govinda abhishekam were conducted on Sunday.

Devotees from across the city took part in the celebrations and the participants also included Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, PV Sindhu and Aravind Rao.

Speaking on the occasion, Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa, president of Hare Krishna Movement-Hyderabad said that as part of Brahmotsavam fourth day, all the activities were celebrated grandly and many devotees attended the programmes and received the lord’s blessings.

As part of 5th day Brahmostavam celebration, Ekantha Seva will be conducted on Monday evening.