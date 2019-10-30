Grand Govardhana Puja at Hare Krishna Golden temple

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: The Hare Krishna Golden temple, Banjara Hills celebrated Govardhana puja and Annakutotsava on Tuesday. As part of the celebrations, a replica of Govardhana Hill made of 400 kg non-perishable food items was prepared by the temple management.

The hill was marked with various kundas (ponds) like Shyama Kunda, Radha Kunda and other important pilgrimage sites on Govardhana Parikrama Marga.

The celebrations began in the morning with Go-Puja by offering Krishna Prasadam to cows and calf. In the evening, a darshan of Govardhana Hill made out of various edible food items and decked up with various flowers was opened for devotees and a discourse depicted the importance of Govardhana Leela followed by a spectacular Govardhana Arati. The devotees were given an opportunity to offer ghee lamps to the Lord and “Parikrama” of the hill.

Hare Krishna Movement – Hyderabad, president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa spoke about Lord Krishna’s leelas and said with Goverdhana leela, the residents of Vrindavan were saved from the attack of Indra. A sumptuous dinner prasadam was also organised for devotees, said a press release.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter