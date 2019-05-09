Granules India net profit triples

By | Business Bureau | Published: 10:21 pm

Hyderabad: Granules reported an increase of 20 per cent in its consolidated total income for the fourth quarter of FY19 at Rs 615 crore compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The company’s EBITDA and PAT increased by 87 per cent and 213 per cent respectively to Rs 99 crore and Rs 64 crore compared to fourth quarter of the last financial year.

The company’s Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of 25 paise /share of face value of Re 1 each in addition to the interim dividend of Re 75 paise /share already paid for the financial year 2019.

Krishna Prasad Chigurupati, CMD, Granules India Limited, “We achieved this growth on back of inherent stability of the molecules in our portfolio combined with our relentless focus on efficient manufacturing. The primary revenue growth driver for this quarter is US formulation business, which complimented in overall improvement in profitability margins compared with same quarter of the previous financial year.”

“Owing to the policy of fiscal prudence that we have adopted, this year witnessed improvement in debt profile, working capital cycle, and culmination of major capex implementation phase. We are geared up to leverage these assets to create value for our stakeholders in long term. During the year under review, we along with our US subsidiary filed 12 ANDAs, 2 DMFs and 2 CEPs which are important indicators of our constant resolve towards accelerated product filling. The other turning point of the year was the launch of our own label product through our US subsidiary marking an important landmark in our corporate journey. Lastly, in our endeavour to broad base our Board composition, we have included new members who will guide us towards a sustainable future” he added.

