Grassland management training begins in Asifabad

By | Published: 8:10 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A week-long grassland management training began in Kaghaznagar Forest division on Monday. Renowned grasslands expert Dr GD Muratkar of Maharashtra is training forest officials in raising the grasslands and thus to protect herbivores that give rise to population of tigers.

During the event, Muratkar explained insights and techniques to improve existing grassland habitat by enriching them with grass seeds. He trained the foresters in creating grasslands in solar-powered percolation tanks. He visited compartment number 246 in Bejjur Forest block under the Kaghaznagar division.

He opined that Kaghaznagar Forest Division, being the gateway of Telangana for tigers inhabiting in Tadoba-Andheri Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra, had the rich scope to become an important tiger habitat. He is scheduled to conduct a training session on the grassland management slated to be held in Jannaram forest division on Tuesday.

Field Director to Project Tiger, Kawal Tiger Reserve, and Conservator of Forests CP Vinod Kumar and District Forest Officials of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal and Adilabad district, L Ranjith Naik, Shivani Dongre, Prasad, Dr B Prabhakar, respectively, took part in the event. Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer Rajaramana Reddy also present.

