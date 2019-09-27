Grateful2Gurus event on Sept 29

By | Published: 12:21 am

Hyderabad: Indic Academy is celebrating and honoring the contribution of 108 gurus worldwide, of which 25 gurus are from Telugu speaking States. The felicitation, to begin at 4.30 pm on Sunday, will have Sri Sri Sri Chinna Jeeyar Swami and Sri Sri Sri Ahobila Jeeyar Swami as chief guests at NTR Auditorium, Telugu University, Nampally.

Indic Academy, which has been recognising and felicitating academicians, authors, artists and others under its Grateful2Gurus programme, had called for nominations on various platforms and received an overwhelming response of hundreds of suggestions. From the nominations, the academy shortlisted 108 names. Of these, 25 were from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

They are Anjaneya Sarma (Tenali), Chirravuri Srirama Sarma (Rajahmundry), Dorbhala Prabhakara Sarma (Rajahmundry), KV Ramakrishnamacharyulu (Tirupati), B Narasimhacharyulu, Chilkur Rangarajan, K V Krishnamurthy, Aravinda Rao, Kandadai Ramanujacharyulu, Korada Subrahmanyam, Kosuru Seshulata, Medasani Mohan, Mohan Hemmadi, NCT Acharyulu, Narasinga Rao, Narendra Kapre, Pasala Geervani, Pasumarthy Ramalingasastry, PV Seshacharyulu, Raghavachari Daruri, Sahadeva Dasa, Sripada Subrahmanya Sastry, T Hanuman Choudary (all from Hyderabad) and Viswanatha Gopalakrishna (Rajahmundry).

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter