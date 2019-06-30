GRE a smart choice for B-school aspirants

By | Published: 12:41 am 4:52 pm

Gaining admission into the best business school programmes around the world requires one to demonstrate the best potential for success. Along with your undergraduate records and letters of recommendation, programmes typically require you to sit for a standardized assessment, and in this area, you may have a choice. It seems clear to me that students interested in pursuing a graduate business degree overseas will enjoy the greatest flexibility, convenience and visibility by taking the GRE® General Test.

The GRE test is the world’s most widely accepted admissions test for graduate and business school. Scores are accepted at more than 1,300 business schools around the world for entrance into their master’s in business administration (MBA) programmes, including top programmes as ranked by QS World and the Financial Times. Universities also accept GRE® scores for entrance into their specialised master’s programmes in fields such as business analytics, economics and supply chain management.

When considering which admissions test to choose, the first step must be determining which tests are accepted at the programmes to which you are applying for. University websites will provide this information alongside other application requirements. Most business programmes in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and other popular study destinations accept both GRE and GMAT scores for admissions to MBA and specialized master’s programme.

Danielle Spence, Assistant Director of Recruitment and Admissions at Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto, where 17 per cent of the total enrolled class is from India, says the school has no preference over whether students apply with GRE or GMAT scores. But she also points out that test scores are just one part of what they’re looking for.

“At Rotman, our team makes admissions decisions using a holistic approach that considers various aspects of a prospective student’s profile, including: work experience; communication skills; presence; extracurricular activities and community impact; academic performance and achievements; leadership potential; and the applicant’s motivations for applying to the MBA programme.”

Michael Waldhier, Director of MBA and MS Admissions at Penn State’s Smeal College of Business, also says applicants are treated equally, regardless of whether they apply with GRE or GMAT scores, and that test scores are just one factor considered. “Given the small, tightly knit, cohort nature of our programmes, we value social skills and community-mindedness more than things like test scores and GPA. Of course, these are also important, but our process is extremely holistic in nature.” In Smeal’s MBA and MS programmes, 15 to 20 per cent of students each year are from India.

If GRE scores are on the list of application requirements, then it’s up to each applicant to determine which test works best for them. There are a few factors which help the GRE General Test stand out as a premier test well suited for MBA aspirants.

Flexibility: Taking a GRE test allows one to keep one’s options open. Scores are accepted for both graduate and business programmes and are valid for five years, so switching programmes won’t require taking another test. Students interested in dual degrees (such as an MBA and MS in a STEM field) take the test to avoid needing to prepare and pay for multiple tests.

Control: The GRE General Test boasts features that allow test takers to apply more of their personal test-taking strategies. Within each section, questions can be previewed and reviewed. A test-taker may also skip questions and go back and change answers within that section. Data shows that most GRE test takers who changed answers went from wrong to right and boosted their scores.

Choice: When one takes the GRE General Test more than once, the ScoreSelect® option can be used to choose the best scores to send to schools. This is a feature available only with the GRE General Test.

Convenience: The computer-delivered test is offered continuously at more than 1,000 test centers in 160 countries – more than any other graduate admissions test. A paper test is available in areas of the world where computer-delivered testing is not offered.

Cost: The GRE General Test is less expensive than other graduate admissions tests that measure similar skills, and the registration fee includes sending four score reports to institutions at no extra cost.

Visibility: The GRE registration fee includes the ability to add a free profile to the GRE Search Service database, which is used by schools around the world to find students. Specifying one’s goals, such as desired field of study and desired destination region will help ensure a better match.

Accommodations: Should one need them, ETS offers unparalleled accommodations to test takers with disabilities and health-related needs.

Students can also view the complete list of business schools that accept GRE scores for admission to their MBA programmes. The above advantages underline the strength of the GRE General Test as a smart choice for business school aspirants.

