Great Barrier Reef undergoes worst mass bleaching event

By | Published: 5:41 pm

Australia: The Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system located in northeast Australia, has suffered its worst mass coral bleaching in recent years, a group of scientists said on Tuesday.This is the third mass bleaching of the reef, which is around 3,44,000 square kilometers in size, after two other similar devastating events in 2016 and 2017, reports Efe news.

“For the first time, severe bleaching has struck all three regions of the Great Barrier Reef – the northern, central and now large parts of the southern sectors,” Terry Hughes, director of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies at James Cook University, said.

The main cause of coral bleaching is rising water temperatures and in the worst of cases, can lead to the death of the corals and life around it. Hughes and his team surveyed 1,036 reefs in the last fortnight of March to measure the extent and severity of coral bleaching in this area, declared a Unesco World Heritage Site and considered one of the seven wonders of the world.

Morgan Pratchett, who led underwater surveys of the Great Barrier Reef, explained that when bleaching is severe, it is fatal for the corals, as occurred in 2016, when half of the shallow water corals died in the northern region of the reef.”As summers grow hotter and hotter, we no longer need an El Nino event to trigger mass bleaching at the scale of the Great Barrier Reef,” Hughes warned.