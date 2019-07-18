Great-grandson of Nizam VII operated at NIMS

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: The neurosurgery team of Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) successfully performed a complex surgery on Mir Iradath Ali Khan, the great grandson of Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan.

For the last 18 months, Iradath Ali Khan was suffering from a rare disease ‘Congenital Altianto’, a medical condition in which the bones connecting brain and spine develop defects, resulting in compression of the spinal cord.

The area of compression on the spinal cord was also very close to respiratory and cardiovascular regulatory centres, NIMS doctors said. As a result, Iradath Ali Khan was struggling with weakness of the four limbs along with difficulty in breathing.

The surgeons employed titanium implants during the spinal surgery. “Patient had severe changes in the blood flow but was managed by anaesthesia team and surgery was successfully completed,” Dr. M Vijaysaradhi, senior NIMS neurosurgeon, said. Meticulous planning helped the doctors avoid any major complications during the complicated surgery.

Iradath Ali Khan said “I am delighted to get operated by a team of top surgeons from NIMS. The fact that the hospital was founded by my great grandfather Mir Osman Ali Khan, made it even more special”.

