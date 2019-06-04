Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation gearing up for monsoon

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: With the monsoon just round the corner, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to take up relief and restoration works effectively across the city by constituting 291 monsoon emergency teams, including 138 static labour teams.

Already, many teams have commenced works of clearing plastic and debris from nalas and roads to ensure free flow of rainwater. These teams have been established at a cost of nearly Rs 23 crore and they will be deployed for attending different issues like removing uprooted trees, inundation of low lying areas, clearing water stagnation etc.



The monsoon teams have been categorised as mobile monsoon teams, mini mobile monsoon teams, zonal emergency teams and static labour teams.

In all, 75 monsoon mobile teams have been set up and each circle will be equipped with two mobile monsoon teams, which consists of a van, workers, generators, dewatering pumps, tree cutting machines etc.

Likewise, 76 mini mobile monsoon teams, which are equipped with a mini-van, a few workers, tree cutters, water pumps, crow bars and other equipment. The static teams equipped with manpower and tools will address issues at vulnerable locations identified by the municipal corporation, a senior GHMC official said.

In tune with the monsoon teams, nala desilting works are also being taken up in full swing. The municipal corporation has commenced the nala desiltation works at a cost of Rs.38.25 crore covering nearly 800 km of nala length across the city. Of these, desiltation works covering nearly 720 km of nalas has been completed. Desiltation works will be taken up for one more week and will resume after the monsoon, he said.

Helpline Number

GHMC officials have appealed to people to dial 100 or the GHMC helpline 040-2111-1111 in case of any emergency.

Public can also use the Myghmc mobile app to lodge any complaint or grievance.