Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation intensifies fogging ops

Hyderabad: Apart from health and awareness camps on monsoon related ailments as part of Friday Dry Day, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has intensified fogging and spraying operations in schools and different parts of the city here on Friday.

The GHMC Commissioner, M Dana Kishore during a review meeting on vector and water borne diseases with the DMHOs of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts, enquired about the status of various seasonal ailments such as Dengue, Malaria, Chikungunya, etc., this season and instructed them to conduct 200 health camps by August 26 or 27. Of the target of 500 health camps for August, 300 health camps have already been conducted.

The DMHOs informed the Commissioner that special desks were provided to look after the seasonal diseases and the timings of outpatient period has been extended up to 4 pm. These special desks are manned by a team of medical officers headed by a general physician and while six of these desks were set up in Gandhi Hospital, five were operational in Osmania General Hospital.

The Commissioner instructed the DMHOs to conduct another 695 health camps by September 15 and create awareness on the implementation of Friday Dry Day by distributing pamphlets and door stickers. He wanted private hospitals to be involved for conducting health camps in local areas and also associate with organisations such as Lion’s Club and Rotary Club.

The Entomology wing officials were directed to intensify the fogging and spraying operations in all localities and at nalas and water bodies also apart from in schools.

Seasonal ailments under control: doctors

All possible measures to manage monsoon season related diseases were being taken in the State, health authorities said here on Friday. The situation was under control and there was no need for people to panic, maintained Director of Public Health and Family Welfare, Dr G Srinivas Rao.

Special outreach health camps were already under way in the affected villages and habitations across the State. To closely monitor the situation, a round-the-clock epidemic cell has been put in place, as many as 33 State and district level rapid response teams were constituted and there were sufficient quantities of diagnostic kits and drugs in all the State-run laboratories and health facilities, doctors said.

Citizens with symptoms of fever, cough, throat pain and body aches can walk into the nearest public health facility and avail free consultation, diagnostic tests and treatment and drugs.

Doctors said that children, elderly pregnant women and people with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes, kidney, liver and heart ailments must be careful and take preventive measures.

The Public Health wing has urged citizens not to get wet in rain, avoid consuming uncooked and exposed food and stay protected from mosquitoes in households. The wing suggested people to consume only fresh cooked food, keep home clean and take treated water. For complaints and assistance citizens, one can contact 91778 78599 Or 040-24651119.

