Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation swings into action after rain

Hyderabad: With heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds and thunderstorms, lashing the city on Monday evening, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) swung into action to clear uprooted trees and collapsed electricity poles that were blocking traffic.

GHMC Commissioner M Dana Kishore and Mayor Bonthu Rammohan instructed emergency teams and Disaster Response Force teams to stay alert. Officials also made an appeal to people to dial 100 in case of any rain-related complaints.

Earlier, traffic flow was affected on many routes in the city after water stagnated and trees uprooted on the streets. A few vehicles, including two cars and an auto-rickshaw, were damaged in two different incidents in Amberpet and Jubilee Hills after trees fell on them. Similar cases were reported from Habsiguda Street No 5, Chintal Bus Stand, Kushaiguda, Lalapet, Qutbullapur, Miyapur and Anandbagh, to mention a few. This apart, electricity poles collapsed at Ganapathi temple road, Vanasthalipuram, and at Ayyappa Colony, Dammaiguda. Officers said none was injured in the incidents.

Dana Kishore directed all emergency teams to stay alert and address the complaints immediately. Disaster Response Force teams and officials were instructed to clear waterlogging, uprooted tree branches and initiate measures to avoid inconvenience to people, he said.

Meanwhile, different social media platforms were busy with many people sharing images and videos of the rains in different areas of the city. Many welcomed the sudden spell of rain, which offered some respite from the hot conditions prevailing in the city.

Intensify monsoon patrolling: SCR chief

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Monday instructed officials to take all necessary precautions for monsoon and intensify patrolling at all vulnerable areas to ensure the safety of railway tracks.

The official reviewed the safety aspects in the zone in view of signal and engineering failures during the onset of the monsoon season. On the punctuality aspect, Mallya advised all the Divisional Railway Managers to monitor it personally and draw an action plan to attain optimal punctuality, duly ensuring safe working. He reviewed the implementation of e-office and Unique Medical Identity Card registrations by employees and pensioners.GHMC swings into action after rain

