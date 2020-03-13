Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation lags in tax collection

By | Published: 11:38 pm

Warangal Urban: The alleged negligence by the staff of Taxation Wing of the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has been resulting in low tax revenue collections. While the target of property tax for 2019-20 is Rs 76.61 crore, the Taxation Wing was able to collect only Rs 54.60 crore so far. As the financial year will end in about 15 days, the higher officials have plunged into action to improve the tax collections and held a meeting with Revenue Inspectors (RIs) and Bill Collectors on Thursday.

Commissioner Pamela Satpathy, who chaired the meeting, directed the officials to first list out the top 100 defaulters and take steps to display their names on the lollipops (small hoardings) on the road medians in the city and also display the names on the big hoardings in an attempt to shame the defaulters. Following this, the officials are going to serve red notice to defaulters on March 17 and display the names on the hoardings, if they fail to pay the tax. On the other hand, the commissioner has decided to axe the RIs and Bill Collectors, if they do not show improvement in their performance in the collecting the taxes. “Bill Collectors who are able collect only 30 percent of their target would be removed after assessing their two year performance too,” the commissioner warned and added that the Bill Collectors must register 80 percent collection in the respective areas in two days. It is alleged that some of the existing Bill Collectors were hand-in-glove with the major defaulters. The GWMC is also lagging behind in the collection of the water cess, trade licence fee and user charges. In view of this, the officials have already formed special teams for the collection of the taxes and decided to take action as per the new Municipal Act on the defaulters.

