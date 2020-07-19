Greek National Opera finds post-lockdown voice

By | Published: 7:24 pm

Athens: The rich mezzo-soprano voice of Anita Rachvelishvili is scheduled to ring out on Saturday evening across the ancient ruins at the foot of the Acropolis in Athens. Following long months of coronavirus lockdown that has left music venues, opera houses and concert halls silent across the globe, the Greek National Opera has invited the Georgian opera star to perform a recital to a small selected audience at the Roman Agora, a unique archeological site dating back to 19 BC.

It will also be live-streamed on the opera house’s website to music lovers around the world. “After all these months of a pause, it’s the first time that I’m singing,” said Rachvelishvili, who has performed the title role of Bizet’s Carmen in some of the world’s leading opera houses, such as La Scala in Milan and the Bastille Opera in Paris.

Speaking before a rehearsal, the singer said that music and the arts had been vital in helping people around the world cope with being locked indoors for months on end, isolated from friends, family and colleagues. “When the economy goes down because everything stops, we have to remember… that we have art that gives us food for our soul.”

The recital — in which Rachvelishvili will sing selected arias by Verdi, Cilea, Gounod, Saint-Saens, Cherubini and Meyerbeer accompanied by the Greek National Opera Orchestra — will also mark the re-start of cultural events in Greece following the pandemic.

For Greek National Opera’s artistic director, Giorgos Koumendakis, it was vital for the entertainment industry that cultural events should be resumed, in the safest possible conditions for audiences and performers alike. Among the 111 scheduled events included in the State-financed “All of Greece, One Culture” festival running until September 15, there would be concerts at ancient sites, such as the fortresses of Zante and Nafplion, the Stadium of Olympia, Delphi, and the ancient theatre of Epidaurus.

In the Roman Agora in Athens, the invited audience will be made up of health professionals, hospital directors and representatives of the Greek health authorities. Seats will be placed one metre (three feet) apart, with face masks to be distributed at the entrance and hand sanitiser dispensers installed throughout the auditorium. Greek Minister of Culture, Lina Mendoni is scheduled to give an opening address.