‘Green buildings movement will be a people’s movement’

Hyderabad: Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), which is a part of CII, has been spearheading the green building movement in India and rates green buildings and products. The pace of adoption of green products and practices will increase as more people are now looking to save resources, tells ICBC Vice-Chairman Gurmeet Arora to B Krishna Mohan

Journey so far

The green buildings movement in India is now 18 years. That time, our target was to reach one billion sqft. It takes time for a new concept to get popular. Of course, the costs of green building materials was high then. We are now 700 crore sqft green building space. IGBC now has more than 94 per cent share in rating green buildings. There are also other rating agencies. We now have set a target of 100 crore sqft by 2022, when India will turn 75. We are hopeful of achieving this as we will convert our approach from tapping B2B players to B2C players.

Rating systems

We now have 25 rating system. Recently, we have launched net zero energy ratings. We have already certified about seven big projects which have net zero energy ratings- that is the amount of energy consumed is equal to the amount of energy produced. We are moving forward for a net zero rating on water. Can you imagine a project that does not need outside power and water and treats all its waste? Net zero ratings will propel the green movement. The operation costs are zero- you are saving on power and water for a lifetime. We have ratings for metro stations as well. We are doing rating all metro stations in India including in Hyderabad. Energy usage is higher in a metro station mainly due to higher use of air conditioning, elevators, lifts and other facilities. All the big airports are now IGBC certified.

Green products

We started the first building, a 20,000 sqft facility is Hyderabad, with an 18 per cent higher cost than the conventional building products. We rate how green products are green. A product qualifies as green if it has high recyclability, if it low on energy and water. We look at different levels of sustainability. Now about 800 products are available and another 200 will be added soon. We will also have a green products directry. The market for green products is about $ 300 million (about Rs 2,100 crore )and we have barely touched $50 million (about Rs 350 crore). There is a lot of scope to grow in the segment.

Hyderabad’s position

CII Green Building Centre was set up 15 years back. We have now moved to net zero on energy and water. We are already net zero on discharge. It was the greenest building for many years to come. Now, we have many buildings that follow green practices. It is now moving from a push-situation to a pull situation. Builders too want to show their sustainability quotient to sell their products. Hyderabad could have more than 250 plus green projects in various stages and the number will rise to 1,200 projects across Telangana, making it the fifth largest State in green projects.

Demand drivers

Our whole motivation is to make it a people’s movement. People should insist on hospitals going green as recovery rates are faster in such facilities because of the better air quality and use of day light. Malls can also take the green route. This kind of demand is already coming from people and we are now coming to a situation where people are demanding sustainable practices and sustainable spaces. This will spur the demand for green spaces and green building products.

