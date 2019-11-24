Green challenge gets huge response in Telangana

By | Published: 12:30 am

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar continues to get good response from people hailing from all walks of life. Politicians, senior government servants and also those from Telugu film industry extended their support for the novel cause by participating in the unique challenge.

On Saturday, Andole MLA Ch Kranti Kiran planted three saplings in his constituency after accepting the challenge. He nominated Zahirabad MP BB Patil, Telangana State Public Service Commission chairman Ghanta Chakrapani, Gujarat Public Service Commission chairman Dinesh Dasa, senior IPS officer RS Praven Kumar, Sangareddy joint collector Nikhila, film directors Harish Shankar and Jeevan Reddy, to plant three saplings each.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagawat also accepted the challenge from MP Santosh Kumar and planted three saplings at the Commissionerate premises here on Saturday. He requested actors Mahesh Babu and Sayaji Shinde, Pune Police Commissioner Venkatesham and Infosys centre head Manisha Saboo to accept the challenge.

Inspector General of Police (Women Safety) Swati Lakra also took the challenge from GHMC zonal commissioner Harichandana and planted saplings. She challenged Hyderabad East Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police, the Superintendents of Police of Wanaparthy and Medak districts, to plant saplings.

Meanwhile, veteran actors Murali Mohan and Kota Srinivas Rao also participated in the Green India Challenge. They were all praise for Santosh Kumar for his initiative. Murali Mohan took the challenge from actor Jayasudha and he in turn nominated producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju and KL Narayana among others.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.