Green drive by Oriental Bank of Commerce

By | Published: 12:40 am

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Oriental Bank of Commerce campaign for plantation of trees, AK Agarwal, DGM, Circle Head, Hyderabad, Rajeev Singh Jha, AGM, K Gopala Rao, Chief Manager and bank staff, planted fruit bearing saplings in the premises of Bharathi Vidya Bhavan Public School along with the school principal, teachers and students.

Agarwal addressed the students and explained the importance of trees in safeguarding the environment.

