Green drives, unveiling of statues mark KCR’s b’day

By | Published: 9:55 pm 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The 66th birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was celebrated in a grand manner across Hyderabad with a series of events, including plantation drives and unveiling of statues, organised on Monday.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, along with Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and other officers, planted saplings at the police headquarters in Petlaburj. The city police are planting around 10,000 saplings at the police headquarters and police stations across the State capital.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat planted saplings at Peerzadiguda in Medipally where the permanent police commissionerate for the Rachakonda Police is likely to come up. Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar planted saplings at the Police Parade Grounds in the commissionerate.

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said planting trees and increasing green cover were vital for the existence of mankind, besides keeping the environment clean and to maintain ecological balance. The Mayor, along with Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar and badminton coach P Gopichand, planted trees at Gachibowli Stadium.

Joining the bandwagon, students of Excel Hotel Management College designed a statue of the TRS supremo, which was unveiled on February 16. Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited launched a plantation drive at its Uppal depot. Around 50,000 saplings and shrubs were being planted on central medians under the Metro viaduct at the Miyapur and Uppal stations.

At Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University, 66 saplings were planted. On the call of IT Minister KT Rama Rao that everyone has to plant a sapling to show their gratitude towards the Chief Minister, T-SAT organised a plantation drive on a large scale.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .