Green India Challenge gains momentum in Hyderabad

By | Published: 11:09 pm

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge, initiated by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar, is witnessing participation of people from all walks of life including politicians, officials, celebrities and even commoners.

On Sunday, singer and Bigboss-3 Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj accepted the challenge by anchor Suma Kanakala and planted three saplings at his residence. He nominated actor Vishwaksen Naidu, director Tharun Bhasker and Warangal West MLA Vinay Bhaskar to plant three saplings each. He thanked MP Santosh Kumar and Suma Kanakala for nominating him and giving him an opportunity to create awareness about the importance of trees.

Actors Ragini and Rajitha also accepted the challenge and planted saplings at GHMC Park near Lanco Hills lake. They urged people to plant saplings and increase green cover to protect nature for future generations. They appreciated Santosh Kumar for the initiative.

YSR Congress MLA G Srinivas Naidu from Andhra Pradesh too accepted the challenge and planted three saplings in Undrajavaram on Sunday. He nominated his colleague MLAs Talari Venkat Rao, Taneti Vanitha and Puppala Vasubabu to take forward the challenge and plant three saplings each.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter