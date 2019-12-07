‘Green India Challenge’ goes viral, turns into ‘Green World Challenge’

By | Published: 7:40 pm

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge, started by TRS Rajya Sabha member J Santosh Kumar attained virality with foreigners participating in the challenge by planting a sapling and challenging three others to do the same.

The Green India Challenge has now metamorphosed into a Green World Challenge with the challenge being accepted and trees planted in different countries too.

@MPsantoshtrs gari birthday celebrations by planted saplings. Few foriegn friends who came for treatment in Dr Raju Ayurveda Clinic participated in #greenindiachallenge and they are taking it to their countries (10) #GreenWorldChallenge #SelfiewithsaplingonJSKbirthday 🎂🌳 pic.twitter.com/b3jUrOvsR0 — Y Sathish Reddy (@ysathishreddy) December 7, 2019

Responding to a call given by the TRS MP that on his birthday people could plant a tree and tweet their photograph was accepted by hordes of people and the Twitter timeline of Santosh Kumar is filled up with images of people planting trees in different parts of the State and country.

About 20 foreigners who came to Hyderabad to get treatment in Dr Raju Ayurevedic Hospital got in touch with the TRS youth wing general secretary Y Satish Reddy and planted trees on the hospital premises on Saturday. Foreigners hailing from Canada, United Kingdom, US, Australia, Malaysia tweeted their photographs of planting trees and challenged their friends in their respective countries.

Meanwhile, Santosh Kumar celebrated his birthday in Devnar School for the Blind and assured to standby the school for providing any facilities and for the students. On the occasion, TRS MLCs Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Dande Vithak, K Navin Kumar and P Srinivas Reddy announced a donation of Rs 2 lakh each for the school.

As part of the Green India Challenge, many Ministers and TRS party workers planted trees across the State.

