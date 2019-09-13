Green India Challenge initiated by MP Santosh Kumar reach 3 Cr mark

By | Published: 10:11 pm

Hyderabad: With ‘Green India Challenge’ completing its target of plantation of three crore saplings, its initiator andGreen India Challenge J Santosh Kumar on Friday urged people who planted the saplings to take up responsibility of protecting them too. He also further increased the target which is now set for planting of 10 crore saplings.

Marking the completion of the three crore saplings mark, Santosh Kumar planted a sapling on the premises of GHMC Vigilance and Enforcement wing office at Necklace road. GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin also planted saplings on the premises.

Green India Challenge was kick-started by Santosh Kumar with the objective of promoting plantation of saplings across the country. With ‘Hara Hai Tho Bhara Hai’ as the slogan, the Green India Challenge tags people to plant a sapling and challenging three others to do the same to continue the chain. Politicians, celebrities, officials and general public participated in the initiative which attracted nationwide attention. People took selfies with the sapling they planted and posted it on social media, leading to a viral trend of sorts.

Union Ministers, MPs and MLAs from various political parties, industrial bigwigs, film actors, sportspersons and other professionals, participated in a large scale in the challenge and planted saplings. Those who succeed in raising the saplings into trees will be felicitated with the award of ‘Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Vanamitra’.

Speaking on the occasion, Santosh Kumar said by increasing the green cover, the State must be developed as most liveable State in the country. He thanked all participants of the Green India Challenge and requested them to continue plantation drives in the State.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter