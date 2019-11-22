Green India Challenge reaches Delhi

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Hyderabad: The Green India Challenge initiative of TRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapalli Santosh Kumar continues to gain momentum with DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Friday taking up the challenge by MP and TRS secretary general K Keshava Rao, and planting three saplings in New Delhi.

Speaking to mediapersons after planting the saplings, the parliamentarian appreciated Santosh Kumar for taking up the initiative. “The Green Challenge should spread to all corners of India. It is highly important that everyone plants trees. I will nominate scores of people for the challenge and spread the message of the campaign,” Siva said, adding that the campaign should be taken up by people across the country and not just by people in Telangana and New Delhi.

Telugu rapper Roll Rida also joined the Green India Challenge campaign when he accepted the nomination from TRS leader Gudi Vamshidhar Reddy. The rapper, after planting the saplings, nominated anchor Ravi, actor Vadde Naveen and anchor/actress Bhanusri Reddy.

In his tweet, Roll Rida said it gave him immense pleasure in being part of the initiative by Santosh Kumar. “Makes me feel more responsible to the nation and nature. I nominate @vaddenaveen @anchorravi_offl #Bhanusrireddy,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP MA Khan also accepted the green challenge by Keshava Rao. TRS MPs Banda Prakash and Lingaiah Yadav met the Congress leader and handed over the participation certificate after he planted three saplings. Keshava Rao also accompanied the leaders.

Lauding the idea of green challenge, Khan said: “I will help spread the message of this noble cause, which aims at reducing pollution by planting trees. I will, in the coming days, nominate three others to plant saplings.”

