‘Green India Challenge’ reaches New Zealand

By | Published: 10:06 pm 10:45 pm

Hyderabad: Green India Challenge continues to inspire people not only in India but also abroad. The initiative by Rajya Sabha MP J Santosh Kumar was recently accepted by New Zealand MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan who took forward the challenge by planting saplings during her visit to Hyderabad and in turn, challenged her friend Sunitha Vijay belonging to Telangana State to take part in the challenge.

Accepting the challenge, Sunitha Vijay along with her husband Vijay Kosna and their friend Narsing Rao Enuganti planted saplings at their residence in Auckland, New Zealand.

To take forward the initiative, she challenged Telangana Association of New Zealand president Narender Reddy Patlola, Telugu leader Bala Venugopal Reddy Beeram, and Telangana Association of United Kingdom president Pavithra Reddy Kandi.

On the occasion, Sunitha Vijay urged all people to participate in the initiative to combat climate change. “If we do not act today and plant saplings, our future generations will have to deal with severe climate change,” she said.

