Green India initiative will go a long way: Dil Raju

Hyderabad: Film producer Dil Raju on Saturday took up the Green India Challenge and planted saplings along with his grandson at his residence in MLA Colony, Banjara Hills.

Rajya Sabha MP J Santhosh Kumar launched the Green India Challenge to create awareness on planting trees and increasing green cover.

Dil Raju accepted the Green Challenge thrown at him by Khairatabad MLA D Nagender and said, “The initiative launched by my friend and Rajya Sabha MP J Santhosh Kumar is aimed at planting trees to reduce pollution and more importantly provide fresh air to the people.”

This initiative would go a long way in increasing green cover in the State, besides the country, he said appealing to all the film personalities to take up the Green India Challenge and plant saplings.

Later, the film producer nominated actor Mahesh Babu and film directors Vamsi Paidipally and Anil Ravipudi for the Green India Challenge.

