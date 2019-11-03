Green is the shade to rock this season

By | Jasthi Clothing | Published: 7:45 pm 3:17 pm

We often are in two minds when it comes to picking the right colour for ourselves. It is natural tendency to pick up primary coloured outfits like red, blue, black, white and yellow. But, have you ever considered the colour green as an option. Green oozes an unapologetic richness and versatility that most colours can’t. Green represents harmony and growth. It is a strong colour that must be worn often. It’s myriad shades, each proving more vibrant than the others are to die for. Here’s how you should wear your green and style it too.

Casual outings

Dress up for a casual gathering, where things are spaced out and pick from relaxed greens with less intensity. Like pastel greens, sage green, moss green, olive green or greens that are on the lighter side of the shade card. Go for dark green skirts or pants with light green blouses or an all green floral printed dress.

Work wear

Green is the last colour to strike our mind when it comes to dressing for work. When, in fact, green is symbolic of neutrality and business like. Pair your formal plants with a green shirt or go for green trousers. Ladies can go for green skirts or stiff green saris. Green blazers would be an exceptional look to pull off too. Printed olive or moss green shirts would look great. Chartreuse green trousers would be perfect to strike the right balance of greens.

Classy occasions

With the wedding season starting off with aplomb, green is the perfect colour to wear. From rich green shararas to green velvet saris, the options are plenty. Men can go for green bandhgala suits with floral waist coats to look classy yet comfortable. Ladies can go for mirrored kurta suits or crepe half saris. Pista green and emerald green would be ideal colours for festivities and celebrations.

