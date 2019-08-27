Green mission in Hyderabad gathers pace

By | Published: 12:08 am 12:21 am

Hyderabad: The green mission in the State’s capital is gaining momentum. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority’s (HMDA) vehicles, loaded with saplings, are now shuttling through residential colonies and different localities of the city for free distribution of saplings under the Haritha Haram programme.

This ‘door delivery’ initiative is proving helpful for the HMDA as nearly 40 lakh homestead saplings have been distributed till date against a target of distribution of one crore homestead saplings.

The HMDA has set itself a target of distributing four crore saplings out of which one crore are homestead saplings. Unlike other organisations which ask citizens to collect the saplings from a particular location or distribution centre, the HMDA staff are visiting colonies and distributing the saplings at their doorstep. This was after HMDA announced and wrote to organisations, institutions and colony associations which require bulk saplings to approach the development authority.

“However, the response was not up to our expectations. Now, to involve organisations and colony associations in the plantation, we are distributing saplings at their doorsteps,” said an official of HMDA.

The door-door distribution of the saplings is serving two purposes. While HMDA is distributing saplings in large numbers to increase the green cover, colony residents do not have to worry about logistics on where to go and pick them. In addition to this, HMDA is also holding meetings with colony federations for distribution of saplings at their desired locations and time to avoid any inconvenience.

Saplings are also being distributed at schools and many students are conveniently carrying them back home. It is also planned to distribute Tulasi, Amla and other varieties of plants at pandals during the forthcoming Ganesh festivities.

In tune with the distribution of saplings, industries and organisations are also being offered bulk saplings. The Prohibition and Excise department has sought over three lakh saplings for plantation at Shamshabad, Tellapur, Mokhilla, Ghatkesar, Vanasthalipuram and other areas while the Musi River Front Development Corporation sought nearly 11,000 saplings for plantation at Shamshabad and Tellapur.

Seed cubes instead of seed balls

For effective plantation and to ensure green cover at desired locations, HMDA is developing seed cubes to replace the conventional seed balls.

This is being done to increase green cover in hillocks, rocky terrains and other inaccessible locations. Generally, when seed balls are dropped at a particular location, they tend to roll down and grow in other locations than the intended areas.

To address these issues, HMDA is developing 50,000 seed cubes which will not roll down and germinate in the desired locations itself. Indigenous varieties like Peepal, Pongamia and others are being preferred for preparing the seed cubes which have longer life, said HMDA Deputy Conservator of Forests Prakash.

These cubes will be dropped where pitting cannot be taken up and on hillocks in the forest areas, he added.

