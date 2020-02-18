Green packing, delivery service now in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:10 am 1:04 am

Hyderabad: To reduce carbon footprint and discourage use of single-use plastic, Muditha Zero Waste, a woman-led e-commerce startup has launched a unique eco-friendly, biodegradable and recyclable packaging of grocery needs and daily essentials, which are now available through their online store.

That’s not all! The online store delivers the products in a specially designed Bento bag on an electric bike for zero pollution, right at the doorstep. Beyond this, customers opting to avail the unique recycling services of the Muditha will also get rewards for shopping.

The heavy usage of single-use plastic and the negative impact that it is having on the environment prompted Pratyusha Jonnalagadda, the founder of Muditha to start the grocery packing in 100 per cent biodegradable and decomposable material.

Launched on December 31, 2019, the online store has several essentials including food grains, oil, rice, atta flour, spices, beauty care, kitchen cleaning, mops brushes and scrubs, disposables and garbage bags, stationery, beverages and health drinks, breakfast cereals, biscuits and pickles.

“We have started Muditha to change the way we experience in grocery shopping online. There is a need to reduce the waste we generate on a daily basis. We decided to enable citizens lead a zero-waste life,” said Pratyusha.

Muditha Zero Waste helps customer to shop for groceries and essential household food items without toxic, single-use plastic. Customers get to buy over 300 products which are sourced only from within the country.

Through the unique platform, groceries would be delivered within 35 kilometres radius of the city from their fulfillment centre. Customers will get deliveries in a sealed Bento bag and transported on an electric bike, right at one’s doorstep.

“The seal of the bag will be opened in front of you. You can collect your order and enjoy our zero waste products. Because our zero waste packaging comes without pre-printed weights on it, the delivery person is equipped with a weighing scale to demonstrate your order,” she said.

In addition, customers can return the packs of prior orders when the delivery for the next order takes place. All they need to do is keep the recyclable packing handy. The delivery person will collect past packs and issue a challan that specifies the refund amount that will be credited to the customer’s wallet. For more: mudithazerowaste.com

