Green products flood the market

Published: 11:38 pm

Hyderabad: The green buildings movement, which started about 18 years ago, has now achieved a significant milestone of 700 crore sqft.

Now, there are more than 800 products and the Indian Green Building Council, which rates green products, is working to certify another 200 products. Select product and services are being showcased at the CII-IGBC Green Building Congress 2019 at HICC, which will be on till September 28.

For instance, there is Chatur Lights, which makes smart LED lights. Chatur, a Hindi word, means intelligent. The lighting system comes with sensors to cut wastage.

Assessing the energy spending patterns of all members in an apartment can be difficult. Hyderabad-based BrdigeThings builds dashboards that will measure energy consumption. This will ensure that billing of utilities corresponds to actual use. “Dividing the bill with the number of users present put those using sparsely at a disadvantage. Our dash board addresses that,” he said.

Rising to the demand to save water, Dhanna Corporation, which has its unit at Jeedimetla, has come up with small cap-like attachments that fit to taps. These have minute perforations that reduce the flow of water in the taps by about 85 per cent. “One tap supplies about 600 litre in an hour. With the aerators on, the supply is only 90 litre, making an effective saving of 510 litre,” saod Gaurhav Jaiin of Dhanna Corporation.

The ceilng fans too have evolved to use about 56 per cent less power. Versa Drives Private, which makes fans under the brand Superfan, says its fans could save around Rs 1500 a year in power bills. For Superfan that runs 16 hours in a day, the annual spend, at the rate of Rs 6.5 a unit, will be Rs 1,310 as against Rs 2,808 bill that other fans bring, said C Narendra Kumar, sales manager.

“The money spent on the fan can be recouped in about one-and-half year in the form of savings in the power bill,” he said about the fan which comes with a remote control as well.

Then are companies that offer products for converting the kitchen waste into compost or into biogas.

Greenrich Grow India, a Chennai-based company, makes composters under the brand My Green Bin. This converts the organic waste into organic manure. “Paper and plastic go for recycling. However, wet waste gets into landfill. This is can be converted into organic manure,” said TN Sridharan, Director-Sales and Marketing.

It has composters in varied sizes that can handle 500 gram to 500 kg waste to suit families, communities, institutions and bulk users. The waste has to be mixed with My Green Microbes, which costs about Rs 250, for the decomposing to happen over days. The resulting compost can be used in home gardens. “The costs involved are small when compared to societal implications the composters have,” he said.

Another company Jakson is looking tap opportunities in the solar rooftop segment. The break-even period is four to five years and after that the customers can enjoy free power for several years from their captive rooftop plants.

There are also companies that reuse, recycle and upcycle scrap waste including wood, iron and steel. Happymonk.co has tied up with various players to source the wood scrap- like the one used in packaging. They are used for making tables, desktops, floors and other interior decoration items.

